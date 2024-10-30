RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


U'khand: Man held for placing detonators on rly track

October 30, 2024  00:34
A man was arrested in Haridwar on Tuesday for allegedly placing detonators on the Haridwar-Dehradun railway track in Uttarakhand, officials said. 

The Haridwar Government Railway Police received information from the control room of Moradabad Railway Division on Sunday night about detonators lying on the railway track near Moti Chur railway station, they said. 

A GRP team rushed to the spot and recovered the detonators, they added. CCTV footage showed a man moving suspiciously along the railway tracks, Haridwar GRP's Senior superintendent of police Sarita Dobhal said. 

After scanning the CCTV footage, the suspect was identified as Ashok, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and arrested, she said. 

Several detonators were recovered from the accused, Dobhal said, adding that a case has been registered against Ashok. 

The SSP said the motive of the accused behind the incident is not yet clear and he is still being interrogated. -- PTI
