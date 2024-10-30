RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Uddhav not even getting 100 seats, smirks BJP

October 30, 2024  16:59
image
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and said that the Congress has compelled Uddhav on seat sharing and he was getting so many seats to contest when he was with the BJP but now is not even getting 100 seats.

Addressing a press conference, Bawankule said that the BJP has always respected Matoshri (Uddhav Thackeray's home) and its legacy.

"Congress has compelled Uddhav Thackeray in seat sharing. With us, they were getting so many seats but now they aren't even getting 100 seats to contest. We always respected Matoshri and its legacy. But now we see that on seats being contested by Shivsena (UBT), Congress has given their candidates as rebels," he said.

"We are not in a number game. That is why we exchanged our candidates on multiple seats based on winnability criteria," Bawankule added.

Sharpening his attacks on Congress, the Maharashtra BJP chief said that Congress always does Muslim vote bank politics.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Troop disengagement in Depsang, Demchok completed
Troop disengagement in Depsang, Demchok completed

Following the disengagement, both sides will soon start the coordinated patrolling in their respective areas, sources added.

LIVE! China reacts to disengagement: Neighbours...
LIVE! China reacts to disengagement: Neighbours...

Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim
Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim

Top Canadian officials have accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of leading a campaign targeting Sikh separatists in Canada, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Will find a solution to back Amit Thackeray: Fadnavis
Will find a solution to back Amit Thackeray: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party still wants to throw its weight behind Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray in Mahim assembly seat, which the...

New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious
New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious

Pseudonymous or anonymous nature of the social media handle, analysis of the geopolitical situation and presence of VIPs onboard are some of the new criteria that agencies will keep in mind while considering the seriousness of a bomb...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances