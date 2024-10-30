Uddhav not even getting 100 seats, smirks BJP





Addressing a press conference, Bawankule said that the BJP has always respected Matoshri (Uddhav Thackeray's home) and its legacy.





"Congress has compelled Uddhav Thackeray in seat sharing. With us, they were getting so many seats but now they aren't even getting 100 seats to contest. We always respected Matoshri and its legacy. But now we see that on seats being contested by Shivsena (UBT), Congress has given their candidates as rebels," he said.





"We are not in a number game. That is why we exchanged our candidates on multiple seats based on winnability criteria," Bawankule added.





Sharpening his attacks on Congress, the Maharashtra BJP chief said that Congress always does Muslim vote bank politics.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and said that the Congress has compelled Uddhav on seat sharing and he was getting so many seats to contest when he was with the BJP but now is not even getting 100 seats.