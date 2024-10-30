Sensex, Nifty decline on selling in banking stocks





The BSE Sensex tumbled 426.85 points or 0.53 per cent to settle at 79,942.18. The NSE Nifty dropped 126 points or 0.51 per cent to 24,340.85. From the 30-share Sensex pack, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, NTPC and HDFC Bank were among the laggards. In contrast, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, ITC and UltraTech Cement defied broader market trends and ended in positive territory.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Wednesday, dragged down by banking and financial stocks amid weak trends in global markets. Besides, weak earnings numbers and persistent foreign fund outflows impacted market sentiments, traders said.