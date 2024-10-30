RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Salman threat: Tattoo artist wanted to make money

October 30, 2024  15:57
NDTV: Gufran Khan, the 20-year-old arrested from Noida in connection with death threats to actor Salman Khan and MLA Zeeshan Siddique, has told police that he wanted to scare them and make money.

Gufran works as a tattoo artist in Noida. He was arrested after the Mumbai Police started investigating a threat message sent to Zeeshan Siddiqui's Bandra office on Friday evening. 

The message, sent to the MLA's office number, said Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique are in danger and a conspiracy to kill them is being plotted. The message added that the sender knew who wanted to kill them. Mumbai Police tracked down the number the message was sent from and arrested Gufran in Noida. He has been taken to Mumbai on a transit remand.

The 20-year-old has told police that he had planned to send another threat message, demanding money in exchange for information, but he was arrested before he could do so, the sources said. He has told police that he was hoping that the message would scare Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique and at least one of them would try to contact him and he would manage to make some money.
