RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Salman gets another death threat, Mumbai man held

October 30, 2024  19:30
Actor Salman Khan/File image
Actor Salman Khan/File image
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received yet another death threat along with demand to pay up Rs 2 crore, prompting the police to launch a probe and arrest a resident of Mumbai's Bandra on Wednesday, an official said. 

The Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday received an anonymous message wherein the sender threatened to kill the 58-year-old actor if he did not pay up Rs 2 crore, the official said. 

The Worli police registered a case against the unidentified person and launched an investigation. 

On Wednesday, police arrested a man, identified as Azam Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Bandra (East), for allegedly issuing the latest death threat to Khan and demanding Rs 2 crore from him, he said. 

The superstar resides at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (West), a posh locality of Mumbai, where two motorbike-borne assailants had opened fire in April. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man who issued death threat to Salman Khan held
LIVE! Man who issued death threat to Salman Khan held

India, China complete troop disengagement
India, China complete troop disengagement

Following the disengagement, both sides will soon start the coordinated patrolling in their respective areas, sources added.

Renukaswamy murder: Actor Darshan gets interim bail
Renukaswamy murder: Actor Darshan gets interim bail

In a relief to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Karnataka high court on Wednesday granted him interim bail on medical grounds, to undergo spine surgery.

Uddhav is not even getting 100 seats now: BJP
Uddhav is not even getting 100 seats now: BJP

Bawankule said that the BJP has always respected Matoshri (Uddhav Thackeray's home) and its legacy.

'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan
'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong urged that the government should launch a crackdown against all anti-China terrorist groups after two deadly attacks took place in Pakistan within only six months, The Express Tribune reported.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances