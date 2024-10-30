Salman gets another death threat, Mumbai man held





The Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday received an anonymous message wherein the sender threatened to kill the 58-year-old actor if he did not pay up Rs 2 crore, the official said.





The Worli police registered a case against the unidentified person and launched an investigation.





On Wednesday, police arrested a man, identified as Azam Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Bandra (East), for allegedly issuing the latest death threat to Khan and demanding Rs 2 crore from him, he said.





The superstar resides at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (West), a posh locality of Mumbai, where two motorbike-borne assailants had opened fire in April. -- PTI

