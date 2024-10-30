RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

RG Kar murder: Junior doctors hold torch rally to CBI office

October 30, 2024  19:39
File image
File image
Agitating junior doctors along with common people on Wednesday evening organised a torch rally in Kolkata demanding justice for the medic who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. 

Representatives of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum and several civil society organisations took out the rally from the West Bengal Medical Council's office in Sector 3 in Salt Lake to the CBI's office at the CGO Complex in Sector 1. 

Shouting slogans like 'We want justice', the participants demanded that the CBI complete its investigation into the rape-murder case quickly. 

"It's almost three months that the incident happened. The CBI is still investigating the matter. We want them to quicken their probe," one of the agitating doctors said. 

On August 9, the body of an on-duty woman medic was recovered from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Hospital following which the junior doctors went on a 'cease work' across West Bengal demanding justice for the victim and stronger security measures in state-run medical establishment. 

Junior medics on October 5 night started fast-unto-death following the West Bengal government missing the 24-hour-deadline set by them to fulfill their demands. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man who issued death threat to Salman Khan held
LIVE! Man who issued death threat to Salman Khan held

India, China complete troop disengagement
India, China complete troop disengagement

Following the disengagement, both sides will soon start the coordinated patrolling in their respective areas, sources added.

Renukaswamy murder: Actor Darshan gets interim bail
Renukaswamy murder: Actor Darshan gets interim bail

In a relief to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Karnataka high court on Wednesday granted him interim bail on medical grounds, to undergo spine surgery.

Uddhav is not even getting 100 seats now: BJP
Uddhav is not even getting 100 seats now: BJP

Bawankule said that the BJP has always respected Matoshri (Uddhav Thackeray's home) and its legacy.

'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan
'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong urged that the government should launch a crackdown against all anti-China terrorist groups after two deadly attacks took place in Pakistan within only six months, The Express Tribune reported.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances