Rahul to visit Mumbai on Nov 6, meet MVA heads





In the event, Rahul Gandhi will announce Congress' poll guarantees for the state.





Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress. Congress in-charge for Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday hit out at the Mahayuti alliance, claiming that unlike them, the Congress has given "equal treatment to all parties" in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.





"Nominations have been filed on all 288 seats by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates. When you compare MVA with Mahayuti, there is no tussle within our group. Mahayuti is finished now. We have given equal treatment to all parties in MVA. In Mahayuti, BJP has stolen all seats of NCP and Shiv Sena-Shinde," he said during a press conference.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Mumbai on 6th November to attend a program of Maha Vikas Aghadi, where NCP-SCP leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and other senior Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders will also be present.