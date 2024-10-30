Nifty, Sensex flat today, volatility will continue till...





On Wednesday, Nifty and Sensex opened with a marginal dip. The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,371.45 points, declining by 95.40 points or 0.39 per cent. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex opened at 80,237.85 points, down by 131.18 points or 0.16 per cent. Experts noted that volatility is increasing globally across all assets as the U.S. election dates approach.

Indian stock markets opened flat amid a buying and selling trend by domestic investors and Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). The continuous selling by FIIs and buying support from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have shifted markets into a balanced mode.