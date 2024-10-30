RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Nifty, Sensex flat today, volatility will continue till...

October 30, 2024  10:05
Indian stock markets opened flat amid a buying and selling trend by domestic investors and Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). The continuous selling by FIIs and buying support from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have shifted markets into a balanced mode. 

 On Wednesday, Nifty and Sensex opened with a marginal dip. The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,371.45 points, declining by 95.40 points or 0.39 per cent. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex opened at 80,237.85 points, down by 131.18 points or 0.16 per cent. Experts noted that volatility is increasing globally across all assets as the U.S. election dates approach. 
Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens
Top Canadian officials have reportedly admitted to leaking details about India's interference to The Washington Post, but these specifics were not shared with Canadians, The Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

Did US expel Indian diplomats? State Dept says...
The United States State Department has refuted reports claiming Washington, DC is considering 'expelling' Indian diplomats amid the strained ties between India and Canada.

Sena MLA 'untraceable' after denial of ticket
Shiv Sena's sitting MLA from Palghar, Shrinivas Vanga, who was upset after being denied ticket by his party for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, has been untraceable, as per his family members.

'Kamala-Trump Race Is Very Close'
'If Trump wins the election, there's not going to be much turmoil.''But if he loses, he will not accept the results.''And if it is close, which I think it's going to be, he's going to contest it.''But at the end of the day, the truth...

