RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

MVA successful in placating rebels in 90 pc seats, says Raut

October 30, 2024  14:32
Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has succeeded in placating rebels on 90 per cent of the seats from where they filed nomination against the alliance's official candidates.

 He said the Shiv Sena (UBT) has filed nominations in 96 seats. When asked about the rebels who are in the fray, Raut said, "Such things happen in alliance. We will sit together and try to pacify the rebels. We want to bring in a change and for that to happen, everyone must stay together." 

"We have convinced party workers (who rebelled against official candidates) on 90 per cent of such seats," he said. 

 The Rajya Sabha member said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and the Congress leadership will try to placate the disgruntled aspirants. 

The last date to withdraw nomination papers is November 4. 

He acknowledged that when three parties contest together, the parties as well as workers face issues because of limited seats. On Sangole and Alibag seats where MVA constituent Shiv Sena (UBT) and ally Peasants and Workers' Party (PWP) have fielded their own candidates, Raut said his party had won these seats in 2019. 

However, it is still ready to hold talks on these seats as the PWP is part of the MVA, he added. When asked whether Sangli pattern will be seen in some seats, Raut took a dig at the Congress and said had its ally followed the coalition dharma during the Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil would have won.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim
Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim

Top Canadian officials have accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of leading a campaign targeting Sikh separatists in Canada, escalating tensions between the two nations.

LIVE! Victim's family on Darshan's bail: Have faith in law
LIVE! Victim's family on Darshan's bail: Have faith in law

Kerala village evacuated after 'explosions', tremors
Kerala village evacuated after 'explosions', tremors

The first sound was reportedly heard at 9.15 pm on Tuesday, followed by two more at 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm along with mild tremors.The sounds were reportedly heard within a two-km radius, causing panic among the local residents, police said.

'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan
'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong urged that the government should launch a crackdown against all anti-China terrorist groups after two deadly attacks took place in Pakistan within only six months, The Express Tribune reported.

Your Career Is Your BIGGEST Saving!
Your Career Is Your BIGGEST Saving!

The best way to achieve financial security isn't by cutting out every vada pav or limiting yourself to home-cooked meals; it's by making yourself indispensable at work, says Vatsal Ramaiya.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances