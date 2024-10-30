RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi to address two rallies in Jharkhand on Nov 4

October 30, 2024  17:41
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Jharkhand on November 4 and address two rallies, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. 

Home Minister Amit Shah will also address three public meetings on November 3, he said. 

Chouhan, who is BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand, said Modi would address rallies at Chaibasa and Garhwa. 

Shah will arrive in Ranchi on November 2, and address three rallies in Dhalbhumgarh, Barkatha and Simaria the next day, he told reporters in Ranchi. 

Chouhan said the prime minister and the home minister will kick off the election campaign in the eastern state. 

For the development of Jharkhand, a double-engine government is required here. 

People of the state cannot be happy as long as there is a JMM-Congress (RJD) government, Chouhan said. 

Development work came to a standstill here, and the law and order situation turned worse with over 7,400 rape cases and more than 8,000 murders in Jharkhand during the present regime, the senior BJP leader claimed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian, China complete troop disengagement
Indian, China complete troop disengagement

Following the disengagement, both sides will soon start the coordinated patrolling in their respective areas, sources added.

LIVE! Gautam Gambhir faces fresh probe in cheating case
LIVE! Gautam Gambhir faces fresh probe in cheating case

Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim
Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim

Top Canadian officials have accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of leading a campaign targeting Sikh separatists in Canada, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Will find a solution to back Amit Thackeray: Fadnavis
Will find a solution to back Amit Thackeray: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party still wants to throw its weight behind Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray in Mahim assembly seat, which the...

New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious
New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious

Pseudonymous or anonymous nature of the social media handle, analysis of the geopolitical situation and presence of VIPs onboard are some of the new criteria that agencies will keep in mind while considering the seriousness of a bomb...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances