Maroon 5 set to rock India for the first time in December

October 30, 2024  17:50
File image
American pop-rock band Maroon 5, known for hit tracks such as Moves Like Jagger, Sugar, Girls Like You, Animals and Payphone, is set to hold their maiden concert in India on December 3. 

The Adam Levine-led band will perform at Mumbai's iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, BookMyShow Live announced on Wednesday. 

BookMyShow Live is the producer and promoter for Maroon 5's concert in India, in partnership with Live Nation, the global producers of the tour. 

"Maroon 5 is one of the foremost and most loved bands globally, across generations and bringing them to India for the very first time marks a thrilling milestone for us. Their music has transcended boundaries and cultures and we're ecstatic to give Indian fans the unforgettable experience of seeing them live on home soil," said Owen Roncon, chief of business - Live Events, BookMyShow. Tickets for the concert will be available exclusively on BookMyShow.
