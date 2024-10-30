RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Maha polls: BJP to fight 148 seats, Cong 103 as nomination ends

October 30, 2024  00:46
Union minister Piyush Goyal campaigning for BJP candidate Sanjay Upadhyay in Borival, Mumbai
The Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting on 148 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the highest among half a dozen major political parties in the ruling and opposition camps, followed by the Congress on 103 as the filing of nominations ended on Tuesday. 

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 80 seats, while deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP has nominated 53 contestants for the November 20 polls to the 288-member state assembly. 

Five seats were given to other Mahayuti allies while no decision was taken on two segments. 

In the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress is contesting on 103 seats followed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT on 89 and NCP-SP on 87 seats. 

Six seats were given to other MVA allies, while there was no clarity on three assembly segments. 

Nearly 8,000 candidates, including those from major political parties in ruling as well as opposition camps, have filed their nominations for the 288 assembly seats. -- PTI
