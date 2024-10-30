RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

J-K: NC to stay away from UT foundation day celebrations

October 30, 2024  19:01
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah/Image: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah/Image: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
Jammu and Kashmir's ruling National Conference on Wednesday said it would stay away from the Union Territory's foundation day celebrations on October 31 as it does not accept the status and wants restoration of statehood at the earliest. 

"No one from the party will attend the UT foundation day function as we don't accept the status," NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq told reporters in Srinagar, adding that NC believes the decision taken on August 5, 2019, to bifurcate the erstwhile state into two UTs -- J-K and Ladakh -- was "illegal, unconstitutional and immoral". 

"We want the restoration of statehood to J-K as soon as possible so that we can enjoy our status just like the other states," Sadiq said. 

The NC spokesperson also said the government will restore the "Darbar move" -- a bi-annual practice of shifting the seat of power between Jammu and Srinagar during winters and summers, respectively. 

"Darbar move is a legacy of J-K. We mentioned in our election manifesto that we will restore it. The move is directly linked to statehood and that is why we want its restoration. Once statehood is restored, the Darbar move will also be reinstated," Sadiq said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India, China complete troop disengagement
India, China complete troop disengagement

Following the disengagement, both sides will soon start the coordinated patrolling in their respective areas, sources added.

LIVE! Man who issued death threat to Salman Khan held
LIVE! Man who issued death threat to Salman Khan held

Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim
Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim

Top Canadian officials have accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of leading a campaign targeting Sikh separatists in Canada, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Will find a solution to back Amit Thackeray: Fadnavis
Will find a solution to back Amit Thackeray: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party still wants to throw its weight behind Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray in Mahim assembly seat, which the...

New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious
New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious

Pseudonymous or anonymous nature of the social media handle, analysis of the geopolitical situation and presence of VIPs onboard are some of the new criteria that agencies will keep in mind while considering the seriousness of a bomb...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances