India wants peace with China through consensus: Rajnath Singh

October 30, 2024  23:36
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India wants to continue the peace process with China through consensus as per the ideals of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee. 

Speaking to the personnel of the Indian Army at the headquarters of Gajraj Corps in Tezpur on the occasion of 'Bada Khana', Singh lauded the efforts of the soldiers in the peace process. 

"We want to continue this peace process through consensus. Our former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee had said we can change friends, but not neighbours. We want to maintain good relations with our neighbours and that's a clear policy of India," he said. 

However, sometimes such situations arise that need struggle to protect the country's borders while the government is doing everything possible to maintain the peace, he said. 

"This is not a small development, it's a big development. We achieved this because of you. This mutual dialogue took place because everyone is aware of your courage and valour," he added. 

Singh said the Northeast is very important from a security point of view.
