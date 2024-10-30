RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

I understand the responsibility that comes with your love: Priyanka

October 30, 2024  14:31
image
Congress leader and party candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that her brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi tells her not just in public but in private that he treats the people of Wayanad as his family and not electorate and that when others turned away, Wayanad stood by her brother. 

She added that she fully understands the roles and responsibilities that come up with people's love and support. 

 Addressing a public rally in Kerala's Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I understand the responsibility that comes with your love and support. When others turned away, Wayanad stood by my brother, giving him the strength to walk across India for unity and peace. Today, we're fighting together for the values of our Constitution: democracy, equality, and truth." 

 "Each one of you is an important soldier in this fight. My brother Rahul Gandhi tells me not just in public but privately as well that he treats you like family and not the electorate. We are fighting a big battle and he is leading that battle. Along with me, you too also have a responsibility towards our country. If there is a time to stand for truth and democracy, then it is now. With your one vote, you can stand up for what is right," she said hailing the people of Wayanad.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim
Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim

Top Canadian officials have accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of leading a campaign targeting Sikh separatists in Canada, escalating tensions between the two nations.

LIVE! Victim's family on Darshan's bail: Have faith in law
LIVE! Victim's family on Darshan's bail: Have faith in law

Kerala village evacuated after 'explosions', tremors
Kerala village evacuated after 'explosions', tremors

The first sound was reportedly heard at 9.15 pm on Tuesday, followed by two more at 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm along with mild tremors.The sounds were reportedly heard within a two-km radius, causing panic among the local residents, police said.

'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan
'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong urged that the government should launch a crackdown against all anti-China terrorist groups after two deadly attacks took place in Pakistan within only six months, The Express Tribune reported.

Your Career Is Your BIGGEST Saving!
Your Career Is Your BIGGEST Saving!

The best way to achieve financial security isn't by cutting out every vada pav or limiting yourself to home-cooked meals; it's by making yourself indispensable at work, says Vatsal Ramaiya.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances