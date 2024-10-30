RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Gold surges Rs 1,000 to breach Rs 82k-mark as Diwali sparkles demand

October 30, 2024  18:43
File image
File image
Gold prices saw a steep surge of Rs 1,000 and breached the psychological Rs 82,000 per 10 grams-mark for the fist time in the national capital on Wednesday, amid robust buying by jewellers ahead of Diwali. 

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 percent purity soared by Rs 1,000 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 82,400 per 10 grams in Delhi. 

The precious metal of 99.5 percent purity also climbed Rs 1,000 to hit an all-time high of Rs 82,000 per 10 grams in the local markets. 

In the previous session, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity had closed at Rs 81,400 and Rs 81,000 per 10 grams, respectively. 

Traders attributed the sharp jump in gold prices to massive buying by local jewellers in order to meet the rising demand during Diwali as well as firm global trend due to uncertain geopolitical situation ahead of the US presidential elections. 

At Rs 82,400 per 10 gram, gold price has recorded a 35 per cent surge since October 29 last year when it was at Rs 61,200 per 10 grams. 

Meanwhile, extending the gains for the fifth straight day, silver also jumped Rs 1,300 to Rs 1.01 lakh per kg against the previous close of Rs 99,700 per kg. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India, China complete troop disengagement
India, China complete troop disengagement

Following the disengagement, both sides will soon start the coordinated patrolling in their respective areas, sources added.

LIVE! Man who issued death threat to Salman Khan held
LIVE! Man who issued death threat to Salman Khan held

Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim
Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim

Top Canadian officials have accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of leading a campaign targeting Sikh separatists in Canada, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Will find a solution to back Amit Thackeray: Fadnavis
Will find a solution to back Amit Thackeray: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party still wants to throw its weight behind Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray in Mahim assembly seat, which the...

New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious
New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious

Pseudonymous or anonymous nature of the social media handle, analysis of the geopolitical situation and presence of VIPs onboard are some of the new criteria that agencies will keep in mind while considering the seriousness of a bomb...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances