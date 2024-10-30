RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Gautam Gambhir faces fresh probe in cheating case

October 30, 2024  18:24
Head coach of the Indian cricket team Gautam Gambhir/File image
Directing a fresh investigation, a Delhi court has set aside the discharge of former cricketer and current head coach of the Indian cricket team Gautam Gambhir, and others in a case where flat buyers were reportedly cheated. 

Special judge Vishal Gogne set aside a magisterial court order, saying it reflected "inadequate expression of mind" in deciding the allegations against Gambhir. 

"The allegations also merit further investigation into the role of Gautam Gambhir," Judge Gogne wrote in his October 29 order. 

An alleged cheating case was filed against real estate firms Rudra Buildwell Realty Pvt. Ltd, H R Infracity Pvt Ltd., U M Architectures and Contractors Ltd., and Gambhir, who was a director and brand ambassador of the companies' joint venture. 

The judge noted Gambhir was the only accused who had a "direct interface with the investors" in his capacity as a brand ambassador and though he had been discharged, the magisterial court's order made no reference to him paying Rs 6 crore to Rudra Buildwell Realty Pvt. Ltd and receiving Rs 4.85 crore from the company. -- PTI
