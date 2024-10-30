First look: The White House Diwali celebrations





First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Gita Gopinath, shares this image on X writing, "Thank you President Biden @POTUS for a warm celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse- celebrating light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Happy Diwali!"





Garcetti shared a post on X and wrote, "What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse ! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the #USIndia bond.





"From New Delhi to D.C., may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and spread the message of peace and prosperity #CelebrateWithUS #HappyDiwali." the post added.





Recently, the American First Lady, Jill Biden, and President Joe Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on October 28, inviting Indian Americans from across the United States to attend.

