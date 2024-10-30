First look: The White House Diwali celebrations

First look: The White House Diwali celebrationsOctober 30, 2024 12:22
The White House hosted a Diwali celebration, honouring Indian Americans' contributions to the "US-India bond." US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti praised the event and highlighted the significance of Diwali and Indian Americans' invaluable contributions."
First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Gita Gopinath, shares this image on X writing, "Thank you President Biden @POTUS for a warm celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse- celebrating light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Happy Diwali!"
Garcetti shared a post on X and wrote, "What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse ! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the #USIndia bond.
"From New Delhi to D.C., may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and spread the message of peace and prosperity #CelebrateWithUS #HappyDiwali." the post added.
Recently, the American First Lady, Jill Biden, and President Joe Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on October 28, inviting Indian Americans from across the United States to attend.