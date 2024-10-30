Film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead at apartment in Kerala





The 43-year-old film editor was found at around 2 am in an apartment in Panampilly Nagar.





A police officer said that the incident is suspected to be a case of suicide.





He, however, did not provide further details.





A Kerala State Film Award winner for Best Editor in 2022, Yusuf's notable works include Thallumaala, Chaaver, Unda, Saudi Vellakka, One, Operation Java, Bazooka, and Kanguva.





Kanguva star Suriya said he was heartbroken to hear about Yusuf's death.





"You'll always be remembered as a quiet and important person of team 'Kanguva'... In our thoughts and prayers..! My heartfelt condolences to Nishadh's family & friends. RIP," Suriya posted on X.





Studio Green, the production banner behind Kanguva, mourned Yusuf's death in a social media post.





"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved editor, #NishadYusuf." -- PTI

