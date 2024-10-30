RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'Explosions' heard in Kerala village, 280 shifted

October 30, 2024  08:57
Image used only for representation
More than 280 people were moved to safety after they reported hearing 'explosion-like' sounds accompanied by tremors in the Anakkallu area in Malappuram, police said on Wednesday.

The 287 people from 85 families were shifted to a school building late Tuesday night, they added.

The first sound was reportedly heard at 9.15 pm, followed by two more -- at 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm -- along with mild tremors.

The sounds were reportedly heard within a two-km radius, causing panic among the local residents, police said.

Police, revenue officials, and local representatives reached the spot after hearing about the incident and arranged safe shelter for the families, a police officer told PTI.

The villagers began returning to their houses on Wednesday morning, he said.   -- PTI
