RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Diwali holidays for NYC schools, 1st time ever!

October 30, 2024  10:52
A man in Delhi keeps diyas ready ahead of Diwali
A man in Delhi keeps diyas ready ahead of Diwali
In a historic move, New York City schools will close on November 1 to observe the Hindu festival, Diwali. This marks the first time the city's schools have recognised the holiday. 

 "This year Diwali is special. For the first time in the history of New York City, schools will be closed on Friday, November 1 for the festival of Diwali," Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of the Mayor's Office for International Affairs, said. 

 "It's not easy in New York City, where 1.1 million students are studying in the school, to declare the school a public holiday," said Chauhan. "So many community leaders--they started this movement many years ago--community advocates, elected officials. But finally, under the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, they have declared, The administration has declared, November 1st, Friday is a school holiday." 

Further, Chauhan highlighted the significance of this decision, citing years of advocacy from community leaders and officials. "When the student has to choose about the school or their celebration Diwali is not a one-day celebration. It's a five-day celebration Sometimes they have to do the prayer during the day of Diwali. They have to go to the temple so they have to choose the temple or the school now. They are not under pressure and this year." 

 With Diwali now a recognised holiday, students no longer face this dilemma. "After October 31st is Halloween night, they don't have pressure to go the next day to school," Chauhan noted. Chauhan expressed gratitude to Mayor Eric Adams for declaring Diwali a public holiday. "We are so proud; also, Mayor Eric Adams has declared this Diwali. So, we are all very grateful to him. Happy Diwali to everyone." 

 Earlier in June, New York City officially declared Diwali as a public school holiday. Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major events celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists. And it is now a public school holiday, giving students in New York City the day off to celebrate. Meanwhile, the American First Lady, Jill Biden, and President Joe Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on October 28, inviting Indian-Americans from across the United States to attend.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Diwali holidays for NYC schools, 1st time ever!
LIVE! Diwali holidays for NYC schools, 1st time ever!

Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens
Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens

Top Canadian officials have reportedly admitted to leaking details about India's interference to The Washington Post, but these specifics were not shared with Canadians, The Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

Did US expel Indian diplomats? State Dept says...
Did US expel Indian diplomats? State Dept says...

The United States State Department has refuted reports claiming Washington, DC is considering 'expelling' Indian diplomats amid the strained ties between India and Canada.

Sena MLA 'untraceable' after denial of ticket
Sena MLA 'untraceable' after denial of ticket

Shiv Sena's sitting MLA from Palghar, Shrinivas Vanga, who was upset after being denied ticket by his party for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, has been untraceable, as per his family members.

Will India accept Pakistan skipper's invitation?
Will India accept Pakistan skipper's invitation?

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Pakistan, and Rizwan expressed confidence in the enthusiastic reception the Indian team would receive from Pakistani fans.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances