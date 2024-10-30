RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


China on disengagement: Neighbours have differences

October 30, 2024  17:33
First reactions on the India, China disengagement.
Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong says, "Regarding the very important meeting between President Xi and PM Modi, now that the two leaders have reached many important understandings, that would be a guideline for the further development of the relations of our two countries. 

"I just hope that under the guidance of this consensus, our relations will be moving forward smoothly in the future and our relations will not be restricted or interrupted by specific disagreements between our two sides. 

"As two neighbouring countries, it is quite natural we have some differences, the most important thing is how to handle and solve these differences. I think this is very important."

On a question on the resumption of direct flights between India and China, the Chinese Ambassador adds, "I am also looking forward to direct flights so that I can fly back to Beijing directly. I know that before 2020, we had direct flights, so it will be more convenient to everybody if we have direct flights. It will save time and money."

Troop disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh following a key agreement firmed up between India and China has been completed and patrolling will commence soon at these points, Indian Army sources said on Wednesday.
Troop disengagement in Depsang, Demchok completed

Following the disengagement, both sides will soon start the coordinated patrolling in their respective areas, sources added.

LIVE! China reacts to disengagement: Neighbours...

