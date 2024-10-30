RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Canada minister alleges Amit Shah targeted Sikh separatists

October 30, 2024  16:41
More news from Canada and the deep chill in its relations with India. 
Home Minister Amit Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists inside Canada, a Canadian official has said. 

The official who is the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, David Morrison,  told Canada MPs from the national security committee that he had confirmed Amit Shah's name to The Washington Post, which first reported the allegations. 

Morrison told the committee. that the Post journalist called him and asked if it was indeed HM Shah, which Morrison confirmed to the newspaper. 

There were no details on how Canada knew of Shah's alleged involvement. 

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a year ago that Canada had credible evidence that agents of the Indian government were involved in the murder of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June 2023. 

 Canadian authorities have repeatedly said they have shared evidence of that with Indian authorities but Indian government officials have also denied Canada provided evidence and called the allegations absurd. 

-- Agencies

LIVE! Salman threat: Tattoo artist wanted to make money
LIVE! Salman threat: Tattoo artist wanted to make money

Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim
Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim

Top Canadian officials have accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of leading a campaign targeting Sikh separatists in Canada, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Will find a solution to back Amit Thackeray: Fadnavis
Will find a solution to back Amit Thackeray: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party still wants to throw its weight behind Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray in Mahim assembly seat, which the...

New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious
New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious

Pseudonymous or anonymous nature of the social media handle, analysis of the geopolitical situation and presence of VIPs onboard are some of the new criteria that agencies will keep in mind while considering the seriousness of a bomb...

'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan
'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong urged that the government should launch a crackdown against all anti-China terrorist groups after two deadly attacks took place in Pakistan within only six months, The Express Tribune reported.

