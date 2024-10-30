Canada LoP cancels Diwali celebrations, Hindu groups condemn

Hindus in Canada are aggrieved after Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre had chosen to cancel the 2024 Diwali celebrations.





The Hindu Forum on Canda says that the move sends a clear message of exclusion to the community.





'A move that sends a clear message of exclusion to a community deeply woven into Canada's cultural fabric. Diwali, a festival symbolising light and unity, is celebrated worldwide, with leaders like US President Biden and astronaut Sunita Williams honoring it with great respect. Yet, CPC leader Pierre Poilievre has shown a concerning disregard for Canadian Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains. This decision is a politically motivated act of appeasement that dismisses a significant, vibrant part of Canadian society,' a statement from the Hindu Forum said.





The organisation called on Indian origin people in Canada to vote for leaders who stand by all Canadians.





'Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains in Canada--nearly 2.5 million strong--are rapidly growing communities that have made meaningful contributions across fields, from science to education. Mutual respect among communities is what strengthens Canada, but it seems CPC leadership does not uphold this principle when it comes to these communities.





'It's crucial for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains to stand united against decisions that show a lack of respect for our culture and beliefs. In the upcoming federal elections, let's choose wisely. Pierre Poilievre is not yet Prime Minister, yet his true colors of appeasement politics show through by canceling Diwali celebrations.





'If he were to become Prime Minister, what further tactics might he use? Our votes should go to leaders who genuinely respect and stand by all Canadians, and we must make our voices heard. This Diwali, let's stand together for representation, respect, and true inclusivity,' the statement said.





Earlier. Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre cancelled the Diwali celebrations, scheduled to take place at Parliament Hill, amid the ongoing diplomatic row with India.





The Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), the event's organiser, received no explanation for the cancellation of the Diwali celebration. -- ANI