Canada leaked Nijjar details to Washington Post





According to the report, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser has confirmed she leaked sensitive information about the Indian government's alleged role in murder, extortion and coercion to The Washington Post that was not shared with the Canadian public. Nathalie Drouin, Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser, told the Commons public safety committee on Tuesday that she did not require Trudeau's authorisation for the leak and insisted no classified intelligence was provided to the US publication the day before Ottawa expelled six Indian diplomats on Thanksgiving Day on October 13.





On October 14, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme stated that "India was involved in the killing of three people, but he only identified the slaying of Nijjar.





"During his news conference, Commissioner Duheme said "eight people have been charged with murder and 22 with extortion. Four Indian nationals have been charged in the killing of Nijjar outside a Sikh temple."

