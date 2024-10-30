RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Canada leaked Nijjar details to Washington Post

October 30, 2024  09:47
image
Top Canadian officials have reportedly admitted to leaking details about India's foreign interference to The Washington Post, but these specifics were not shared with Canadians, The Globe and Mail reported This news comes amid ongoing tensions between Canada and India, particularly after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh activist. 

 According to the report, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser has confirmed she leaked sensitive information about the Indian government's alleged role in murder, extortion and coercion to The Washington Post that was not shared with the Canadian public. Nathalie Drouin, Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser, told the Commons public safety committee on Tuesday that she did not require Trudeau's authorisation for the leak and insisted no classified intelligence was provided to the US publication the day before Ottawa expelled six Indian diplomats on Thanksgiving Day on October 13.

 On October 14, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme stated that "India was involved in the killing of three people, but he only identified the slaying of Nijjar. 

"During his news conference, Commissioner Duheme said "eight people have been charged with murder and 22 with extortion. Four Indian nationals have been charged in the killing of Nijjar outside a Sikh temple."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Markets flat today, volatility will continue till...
LIVE! Markets flat today, volatility will continue till...

Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens
Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens

Top Canadian officials have reportedly admitted to leaking details about India's interference to The Washington Post, but these specifics were not shared with Canadians, The Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

Did US expel Indian diplomats? State Dept says...
Did US expel Indian diplomats? State Dept says...

The United States State Department has refuted reports claiming Washington, DC is considering 'expelling' Indian diplomats amid the strained ties between India and Canada.

Sena MLA 'untraceable' after denial of ticket
Sena MLA 'untraceable' after denial of ticket

Shiv Sena's sitting MLA from Palghar, Shrinivas Vanga, who was upset after being denied ticket by his party for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, has been untraceable, as per his family members.

'Kamala-Trump Race Is Very Close'
'Kamala-Trump Race Is Very Close'

'If Trump wins the election, there's not going to be much turmoil.''But if he loses, he will not accept the results.''And if it is close, which I think it's going to be, he's going to contest it.''But at the end of the day, the truth...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances