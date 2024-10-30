RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BJP firm on backing Raj Thackeray's son: Fadnavis

October 30, 2024  15:34
Amit Thackeray
Amit Thackeray
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the BJP still wants to throw its weight behind MNS head Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray in Mahim assembly seat, which the ruling Shiv Sena is also contesting. Efforts will be made to find a solution to this, Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai. 

 The senior BJP leader also said his party would try to convince most of its rebels to withdraw their nominations, but added that there will be friendly fights in some seats in the November 20 state polls. The Shiv Sena, led by CM Eknath Shinde, has fielded sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar from Mahim, while Mahesh Sawant is the candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray from the seat in Mumbai. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of Raj Thackeray is not a part of the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP, but supported the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year.

 Fadnavis said the BJP and CM Shinde had a consensus on supporting MNS candidate Amit Thackeray, who is making his electoral debut, in the Mahim assembly constituency. 

 "However, leaders from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena argued that if the party does not contest the election, its dedicated voters would shift to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). The BJP was ready to support Amit and is still firm on its stand," he said. Asked about the solution to this conundrum, Fadnavis said, "When we (leaders of Mahayuti) meet, we will discuss and try to find a solution." 

 Mahim has witnessed the birth of the undivided Shiv Sena (1966) and then the MNS, which came into existence in 2006 when Raj Thackeray charted his own independent political course. Fadnavis also maintained that every major political party in the state has been facing the challenge of rebels in the assembly elections. The BJP would try to convince most of its rebels to withdraw their nominations, Fadnavis said. There will be friendly fights in some seats, he added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim
Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim

Top Canadian officials have accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of leading a campaign targeting Sikh separatists in Canada, escalating tensions between the two nations.

LIVE! Victim's family on Darshan's bail: Have faith in law
LIVE! Victim's family on Darshan's bail: Have faith in law

Kerala village evacuated after 'explosions', tremors
Kerala village evacuated after 'explosions', tremors

The first sound was reportedly heard at 9.15 pm on Tuesday, followed by two more at 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm along with mild tremors.The sounds were reportedly heard within a two-km radius, causing panic among the local residents, police said.

'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan
'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong urged that the government should launch a crackdown against all anti-China terrorist groups after two deadly attacks took place in Pakistan within only six months, The Express Tribune reported.

Your Career Is Your BIGGEST Saving!
Your Career Is Your BIGGEST Saving!

The best way to achieve financial security isn't by cutting out every vada pav or limiting yourself to home-cooked meals; it's by making yourself indispensable at work, says Vatsal Ramaiya.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances