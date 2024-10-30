RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Biden calls Trump supporters garbage

October 30, 2024  09:18
image
United States President Joe Biden sparked controversy when he compared supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to garbage. 

Biden was commenting on a racist joke a comedian made at a Trump rally days earlier likening Puerto Rico to an 'island of garbage'.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters, his demonisation of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American. It's totally contrary to everything we've done, everything we've been," Biden said in his remarks on a campaign call for Latino voters on Tuesday.

"Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage'.  Well, let me tell you something. I don't know the Puerto Rican that -- that I know -- or a Puerto Rico, where I'm fr- -- in my home state of Delaware, they're good, decent, honourable people," he said. 

Republican Senator Marco Rubio raised this issue in front of thousands of Trump supporters in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Trump, the former president, was also quick to condemn it.

Trump, who was holding a rally in Allentown, described Biden's remarks as 'terrible', and likened them to Hillary Clinton's comments calling some of Trump's supporters 'deplorables' in 2016.  

"So, you have to remember Hillary [Clinton], she said 'deplorable' and then she said 'irredeemable'," Trump said. "'Garbage' I think is worse."

In a damage control exercise, Biden later tried to explain his remarks on X.

'Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage which is the only word I can think of to describe it,' Biden wrote.

'His demonisation of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation,' Biden said.

Trump's running mate Ohio Senator J D Vance described it as disgusting.

'This is disgusting. Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country,' he wrote on X. 

'There's no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject it,' he added.

Karoline Leavitt, the Trump Campaign's National Press Secretary, said in a statement that Trump is backed by Latinos, Black voters, union workers law enforcement officers, border patrol agents and Americans of all faiths.

'(Kamala) Harris, (Tim) Walz and Biden have labelled these great Americans as fascists, Nazis, and now, garbage,' Leavitt said.

'There's no way to spin it: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don't just hate President Trump, they despise the tens of millions of Americans who support him. Kamala does not deserve four more years. President Trump will be a president for all Americans,' she said.  

Biden's remarks came as Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a speech in Washington, DC about her desire to move the United States past an era of divisive rhetoric and name-calling to one marked by unity and compromise.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Biden calls Trump supporters garbage
LIVE! Biden calls Trump supporters garbage

Did US expel Indian diplomats? State Dept says...
Did US expel Indian diplomats? State Dept says...

The United States State Department has refuted reports claiming Washington, DC is considering 'expelling' Indian diplomats amid the strained ties between India and Canada.

Sena MLA 'untraceable' after denial of ticket
Sena MLA 'untraceable' after denial of ticket

Shiv Sena's sitting MLA from Palghar, Shrinivas Vanga, who was upset after being denied ticket by his party for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, has been untraceable, as per his family members.

'Kamala-Trump Race Is Very Close'
'Kamala-Trump Race Is Very Close'

'If Trump wins the election, there's not going to be much turmoil.''But if he loses, he will not accept the results.''And if it is close, which I think it's going to be, he's going to contest it.''But at the end of the day, the truth...

Hezbollah names new chief; Israel says 'not for long'
Hezbollah names new chief; Israel says 'not for long'

Hezbollah appointed Shiite cleric Naim Qassem as its new leader on Tuesday, nearly a month after his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike dealing a heavy blow to the Iran-backed group, CNN reported.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances