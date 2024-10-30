Adani Enterprises shares surge over 5%





The stock soared 5.11 per cent to Rs 2,986.90 on the BSE. At the NSE, it surged 4.87 per cent to Rs 2,987.50. Adani Enterprises Ltd -- the flagship firm of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate -- on Tuesday posted nearly an eight-fold rise in net profit in the September quarter on strong earnings from airports and new energy units that offset the drag from coal trading business.

