Adani Enterprises shares surge over 5%

October 30, 2024  12:38
image
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped over 5 per cent on Wednesday after the firm posted nearly an eight-fold rise in net profit in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. 

 The stock soared 5.11 per cent to Rs 2,986.90 on the BSE. At the NSE, it surged 4.87 per cent to Rs 2,987.50. Adani Enterprises Ltd -- the flagship firm of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate -- on Tuesday posted nearly an eight-fold rise in net profit in the September quarter on strong earnings from airports and new energy units that offset the drag from coal trading business.
