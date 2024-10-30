RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


40 Years Later, Can The Wounds Ever Heal?

October 30, 2024  14:16
image
The year 2024 is the fortieth anniversary year of several narrative-altering events in India.

The most momentous and linked events in 1984 were undoubtedly Indira Gandhi's assassination on October 31 triggered by Operation Bluestar a few months earlier, and followed by the anti-Sikh pogrom for 3-4 days in Delhi and several others cities and towns in India.

The Lok Sabha elections which followed remain the most one-sided poll in the nation's history with the Congress winning 404 seats with only marginally less than 50% vote share (minus seats in Punjab and Assam where elections were held in the second half of 1985).

But this is not to belittle the impact and equally culpable nature of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Read Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay's column here. 
