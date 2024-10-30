RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

1 dead, 15 serious eating momo from 1 vendor

October 30, 2024  10:18
image
A 33-year-old woman died and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming momos from a single vendor at different locations under Banjara Hills police station limits in Telangana's Hyderabad, said police. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and registered a case over the same. 

 Ram Babu, Sub-inspector of Banjara Hills Police Station says, "We received a complaint yesterday that Reshma Begum (33) died and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming memos (street food) from a single vendor at different locations. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Diwali holidays for NYC schools, 1st time ever!
LIVE! Diwali holidays for NYC schools, 1st time ever!

Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens
Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens

Top Canadian officials have reportedly admitted to leaking details about India's interference to The Washington Post, but these specifics were not shared with Canadians, The Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

Did US expel Indian diplomats? State Dept says...
Did US expel Indian diplomats? State Dept says...

The United States State Department has refuted reports claiming Washington, DC is considering 'expelling' Indian diplomats amid the strained ties between India and Canada.

Sena MLA 'untraceable' after denial of ticket
Sena MLA 'untraceable' after denial of ticket

Shiv Sena's sitting MLA from Palghar, Shrinivas Vanga, who was upset after being denied ticket by his party for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, has been untraceable, as per his family members.

Will India accept Pakistan skipper's invitation?
Will India accept Pakistan skipper's invitation?

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Pakistan, and Rizwan expressed confidence in the enthusiastic reception the Indian team would receive from Pakistani fans.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances