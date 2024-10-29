Bomb threats to 100 flights today; AI, IndiGo worst hit





In 16 days, over 510 domestic and international flights have got the threats that later turned out to be hoaxes.





The threats were issued mostly through social media.





Air India received threats for around 36 flights and IndiGo for about 35 flights.





Vistara received the threats for 32 flights, the sources in the know said.





A number of Air India flights were subject to security threats received on social media on 29 October 2024.





"Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities," an airline spokesperson said in a statement. -- PTI

More than 100 flights operated by various Indian airlines received bomb threats on Tuesday, according to sources.