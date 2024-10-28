Watch Cong's pakoda-seller ad making a jibe at PM





The ad shows a young man selling pakodas. He is introduced as an engineer by a lackey.





Three men, one called 'Saheb' who sports a beard and looks similar to the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meet the young man and tell him that they are proud of him.



The man says, "Why? Because I'm an engineer and I sell pakodas?"

The Shinde-like man says tomorrow many young men will be inspired by the pakoda seller.

The pakoda seller says its all thanks to them and then goes on to say how Maharashtra lost projects and employment worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore to Gujarat. The other two men accompanying 'Shinde' are likenesses of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The pakoda seller reference is to a comment made by Prime Minister Modi in January 2018 stating that street food vendors (selling pakodas) should also be considered in employment statistics and hence unemployment in the country is actually much lower than statistically reported.

