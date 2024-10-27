RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

First C-295 aircraft to roll out of Guj facility in 2026

October 27, 2024  18:05
A C-295 plane/Courtesy airbus.com
A C-295 plane/Courtesy airbus.com
Ahead of the inauguration of a manufacturing facility for C-295 planes in Vadodara, official sources on Sunday said of the 40 aircraft to be made in India, the first C-295 is likely to roll out of the plant in September 2026. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Final Assembly Line plant of C-295 aircraft in Vadodara in October 2022. 

The ministry of defence in September 2021 signed a Rs 21,935-crore contract with Airbus Defense and Space SA, Spain for supply of 56 aircraft. 

Of these 56 aircraft, a total of 16 will be brought in flyaway condition directly from Spain, and 40 will be built in India by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. 

First C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft was delivered in September 2023. 

As on date, the IAF has "already inducted six C-295 aircraft" in its Vadodara-based 11 Squadron. 

The last of the 16 flyaway aircraft will be delivered by August 2025, an official source said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! First C-295 aircraft to roll out of Guj facility in 2026
LIVE! First C-295 aircraft to roll out of Guj facility in 2026

50 flights get bomb threats today; 375 flights in 2 wks
50 flights get bomb threats today; 375 flights in 2 wks

In 14 days, more than 350 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement
Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the breakthrough agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) does not mean that issues between the two countries have been resolved, however, the...

Is J-K tunnel site attack due to intelligence failure?
Is J-K tunnel site attack due to intelligence failure?

The attack, which claimed the lives of seven individuals, including a local doctor and two labourers from Bihar, has raised concerns about the unreported trend of local youths joining terrorist groups in Kashmir during this period.

Cyclone Dana: Odisha sees no deaths but 36 lakh hit
Cyclone Dana: Odisha sees no deaths but 36 lakh hit

The worst-hit districts include Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak, while the human casualty 'still stands at zero,' he told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances