First C-295 aircraft to roll out of Guj facility in 2026





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Final Assembly Line plant of C-295 aircraft in Vadodara in October 2022.





The ministry of defence in September 2021 signed a Rs 21,935-crore contract with Airbus Defense and Space SA, Spain for supply of 56 aircraft.





Of these 56 aircraft, a total of 16 will be brought in flyaway condition directly from Spain, and 40 will be built in India by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.





First C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft was delivered in September 2023.





As on date, the IAF has "already inducted six C-295 aircraft" in its Vadodara-based 11 Squadron.





The last of the 16 flyaway aircraft will be delivered by August 2025, an official source said. -- PTI

Ahead of the inauguration of a manufacturing facility for C-295 planes in Vadodara, official sources on Sunday said of the 40 aircraft to be made in India, the first C-295 is likely to roll out of the plant in September 2026.