SC notice to Ajit Pawar faction on 'clock' symbol





The counsel for the Sharad Pawar-led faction mentioned that their interim application sought that the Ajit Pawar-led faction be directed to not use the clock symbol in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.





The court, however, pointed out that the earlier order passed by it where it issued interim directions regarding the use of the symbol, was passed with the consent of both the parties.





The counsel then claimed that the order was not being followed by the Ajit Pawar faction. He also pointed out that the application was filed in September, the Ajit Pawar faction was directed to file a reply and the case was to be listed on October 1.

The Supreme Court issues notice to Ajit Pawar-led faction of NCP on Sharad Pawar faction's plea over use of "clock" symbol.