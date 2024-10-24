RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


SC notice to Ajit Pawar faction on 'clock' symbol

October 24, 2024  15:15
The Supreme Court issues notice to Ajit Pawar-led faction of NCP on Sharad Pawar faction's plea over use of "clock" symbol. 

 The counsel for the Sharad Pawar-led faction mentioned that their interim application sought that the Ajit Pawar-led faction be directed to not use the clock symbol in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The court, however, pointed out that the earlier order passed by it where it issued interim directions regarding the use of the symbol, was passed with the consent of both the parties.

The counsel then claimed that the order was not being followed by the Ajit Pawar faction. He also pointed out that the application was filed in September, the Ajit Pawar faction was directed to file a reply and the case was to be listed on October 1.
2nd Test, Day 1: Sundar takes out Phillips

LIVE! SC notice to Ajit Pawar faction on 'clock' symbol

SEBI chief skips PAC summons; BJP miffed at panel chair

Buch, under a cloud over allegations of conflict of interest levelled by United States-based short-seller Hindenburg, was asked to appear before the PAC, which is reviewing the performance of the market regulator.

Kejri to campaign for INDIA parties in Maha, Jh'khand

Sources in AAP claimed that the party was contacted by the Shiv Sena-UBT and the NCP-SP for campaigning by Kejriwal in Maharashtra.

Sena pushes for 100 seats amid MVA seat-sharing tussle

"There can be an exchange of seats," Raut on Thursday said, stressing merit and winnability will be the key factors in selecting a candidate.

