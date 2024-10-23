Telangana cop booked for sexually harassing minor girl





The incident occurred on October 9 at the residence of the CI and based on a complaint the accused was booked on charges of sexual harassment, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on October 22.





The complainant stated that the police official, who resides in the same apartment building, found the girl speaking with her classmate in the corridor adjoining their residence and went to her and questioned her friend.





The girl replied that he was a classmate and friend upon which the accused told her to send him away and come to his residence.





Out of fear she went to the residence of the accused where he allegedly caught the victim's arm and attempted to drag her towards his bedroom, but she resisted him, as per the FIR. -- PTI

A case has been registered against a police inspector for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Hanamkonda district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.