Cyclone 'Dana': Bengal evacuates 1.14 lakh people





The India meteorological department on Wednesday said the cyclone is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port, located around 70 km away from each other, in neighbouring Odisha early on Friday.





To support the evacuation efforts, 13 battalions from West Bengal's disaster management team and 14 battalions of the NDRF have been deployed in the coastal regions of the state, officials said.





The state government has identified 2,82,863 people from the districts of Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Paschim and Purba Medinipur and Kolkata for evacuation.





So far, 1,14,613 people have already been moved to safety, they said.





The evacuation is mainly focused on moving people from coastal regions to shelters, especially in South 24 Parganas district, which includes Sagar Island, Sundarbans, and Kakdwip. -- PTI

In view of severe cyclone 'Dana' approaching the coast, the West Bengal government has evacuated more than 1.14 lakh people from vulnerable areas, including Sundarbans and Sagar Island, to safer shelters, according to an official statement.