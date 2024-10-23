RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Air pollution kills more than Covid: Ex-AIIMS chief

October 23, 2024  14:57
As Delhi grapples with rising air pollution Chairman of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Medanta and Former Director AIIMS Delhi Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday warned that air pollution can lead to more mortality than COVID-19.

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital city continues to deteriorate, several parts of the national capital have witnessed smog in the last few days. A thick layer of smog enveloped the city this morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at 354 remaining in the "very poor" category.

Dr Guleria noted that 8 million people in the world have died because of air pollution in 2021, which is more than the people who have died due to COVID-19.

"The report by the Health Effects Institute said in 2021 that almost 8 million people in the world died because of air pollution. This is more than the number of people who have died due to COVID-19. We are concerned about COVID, but we are not concerned about air pollution." Guleria told ANI.

"We were very concerned about COVID, but we are not that concerned that we should be air pollution," he added.

Dr Guleria further said that recent data from India suggests that just a 10 microgram per meter cube increase in Pariculate Matter 2.5, a type of air pollutant made up of extremely small particles that are 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter, is associated with higher deaths. -- ANI
