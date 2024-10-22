RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bahraich violence: SC to hear plea by accused against demolition notices

October 22, 2024  11:59
Burnt shops in Bahraich after clashes
Burnt shops in Bahraich after clashes
he Supreme Court agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea filed by three accused in the Bahraich communal violence incident against demolition notices issued by the Uttar Pradesh government. Senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for the petitioners, mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan seeking urgent hearing. "This is an application by three persons who are recipients of demolition notices. The state government has given only three days to respond to the notices," Singh told the bench. Singh submitted that petitioner No.1's father and brothers have surrendered and notices were purportedly issued on October 17 and pasted on 18th evening. 

 "We sought hearing on Sunday, but that did not happen," he added. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told the court that the Allahabad High Court is seized of the matter and has given 15 days' time to respond to the notice. 

 The bench then said, "If they (UP govt) want to take risk of flouting our order, it's their choice." The counsel for the petitioners said no protection has been granted by the high court. The apex court then orally asked the ASG not to take any action till Wednesday and posted the matter for hearing. 

 Ram Gopal Mishra (22) died of gunshot injuries after an inter-faith dispute over loud music being played outside a place of worship in Maharajganj on Sunday. The incident triggered communal violence, leading to arson and vandalism in the area and internet suspension for four days. PTI
