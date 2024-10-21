RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CM Omar Abdullah resigns from Budgam seat, retains Ganderbal

October 21, 2024  19:19
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah resigned from the Budgam assembly seat and retained the Ganderbal constituency, the National Conference's bastion, Pro-tem speaker Mubarak Gul announced in the House on Monday. 

Poonch National Conference MLA Ajaz Jan also confirmed it. 

Abdullah had won both the Budgam and Ganderbal seats in the recently held assembly polls. 

He won the Budgam seat by a margin of 18,485 votes against Peoples Democratic Party's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi. 

While in Ganderbal, he defeated PDP's Bashir Ahmed Mir by 10,574 votes. 

Omar Abdullah was an MLA from Ganderbal from 2009 to 2014 during his first stint as chief minister. -- ANI
