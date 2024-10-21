CM Omar Abdullah resigns from Budgam seat, retains Ganderbal





Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah resigned from the Budgam assembly seat and retained the Ganderbal constituency, the National Conference's bastion, Pro-tem speaker Mubarak Gul announced in the House on Monday.