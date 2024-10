Fadnavis, Ashok Chavan's daughter in Maha BJP list

Accordingly, Fadnavis will contest from Nagpur Souty West, while state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been fielded from Kamthi seat.





State minister Girish Mahajan is fighting from Jamner, minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Ballarpur, Sreejaya Ashok Chavan from Bhokar, Ashish Shelar from Vandre West, Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill, Rahul Narwekar from Colaba and Chhatrapati Shivendra Raje Bhosale from Satara. -- ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released the first list of 99 candidates including deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the Maharashtra assembly elections.