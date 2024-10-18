RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Won't rest until all hostages come home: IDF after Sinwar death

October 18, 2024  09:54
Israel to continue offensive against Hamas after killing their chief Yahya Sinwar as Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday said that they will not rest until they "bring home all the hostages by any means."IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari informed that 101 hostages are still in Hamas captivity."

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization who was responsible for the October 7 massacre, is dead... Our work is not done. We will not rest until we bring home all our hostages by any means. We will continue to operate until we complete all our missions in defence of the people of Israel," he said.Hagari said that Sinwar was "responsible" for the most brutal attack against Israel."Sinwar was responsible for the most brutal attack against Israel in our history when terrorists from Gaza invaded Israel, massacred Israelis in their homes, raped our women, burned entire families alive, and took over 250 men, women, children and babies hostage into Gaza. 101 hostages still remain in captivity in brutal conditions. For the past year, Sinwar tried to escape justice. He failed. We said we would find him and bring him to justice and we did it. It was Yaya Sinwar who decided to wage war with Israel," Hagari said.
