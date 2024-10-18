RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Uber partners with IAF to offer mobility solutions

October 18, 2024  09:14
image
A leading cab aggregator has joined hands with the Indian Air Force to offer mobility solutions for official travel and commute of air force personnel and their families, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.
   
An MoU was signed between the IAF and Uber to that effect, a senior official said.
 
"This partnership aims to provide reliable, convenient, and safe transportation services for IAF personnel, veterans and families," the statement said.
 
Through the collaboration, the IAF will leverage Uber for Business, a platform that enables organisations to customise Uber's extensive scale and comprehensive travel benefits, ensuring a seamless commuting experience, it said.
 
The company will also facilitate effective change management for official travel and daily commutes, while offering enterprise benefits tailored to the unique needs of the IAF, it said.
 
"The collaboration with Uber represents an important step in the journey towards enhanced mobility solutions for Air Force personnel and families," the IAF was quoted in the statement.
 
The MoU signing ceremony took place on the presence of senior officials of the IAF and Uber.
 
"We are proud to partner with the Indian Air Force to enhance mobility solutions... This partnership marks a significant step towards digitalisation by adopting shared mobility solutions. Through this MoU, we aim to support the Indian Air Force's broader vision of leveraging technology for a transformative progress," Uber said in the statement. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pay Rs 5 cr or...: Salman Khan gets fresh threat
LIVE! Pay Rs 5 cr or...: Salman Khan gets fresh threat

1st Test Updates: Siraj strikes; Mitchell out for 18
1st Test Updates: Siraj strikes; Mitchell out for 18

Ex-RAW official charged in US in plot to kill Pannun
Ex-RAW official charged in US in plot to kill Pannun

Vikas Yadav, 39, was employed by the Cabinet Secretariat, which houses India's foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the federal prosecutors claimed on Thursday in an indictment filed in a US court in New York.

India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner
India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner

'Are we to believe that coordinated moves by the Canadian and US authorities are no longer taking place?', asks Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

India, Pak should bury past: Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif
India, Pak should bury past: Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif

In an interaction with a group of Indian journalists, the three-time prime minister and president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N described Jaishankar's visit as a "good opening" and said both sides should now engage and move...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances