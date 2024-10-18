RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two MBBS students suspended from hostel for ragging

October 18, 2024  11:00
Representational image
Two second-year MBBS students of the Grant Government Medical College have been suspended from their hostel for a year after they were allegedly found to be drunk and ragging a junior, an official said on Friday. The incident took place this week at a hostel on the medical college campus in south Mumbai after classes of the first-year students began, the official said. 

 The accused students, who were allegedly drunk, had asked a fresher to dance, he said. The incident was brought to the notice of the medical college's anti-ragging committee on Thursday, which then decided to suspend the two students from their hostel for a year, he added. PTI
