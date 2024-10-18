Smog engulfs Delhi, AQI 293





AQI at Dwarka, Sector-8 has been recorded at 325 putting the area under the 'Very Poor' category. Vivek Vihar area of the national capital has moved to the category Very Poor' with AQI standing at 324.





As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI when marked under the 'Poor' category can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, whereas, when under the 'Very poor' category can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. PWD vehicles sprinkled water in the parts of the national capital to reduce dust pollution in compliance with GRAP-1.

AQI at India Gate and surrounding areas has been recorded at 270, marked as 'Poor'.