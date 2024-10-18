RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Smog engulfs Delhi, AQI 293

October 18, 2024  10:00
A layer of smog engulfed the national capital on Friday as the overall Air Quality Index has dropped to the 'Poor' category standing at 293. AQI at Anand Vihar area of Delhi has dropped to 339, which is categorised as 'Very Poor'. 

 AQI at India Gate and surrounding areas has been recorded at 270, marked as 'Poor'. 

 AQI at Dwarka, Sector-8 has been recorded at 325 putting the area under the 'Very Poor' category. Vivek Vihar area of the national capital has moved to the category Very Poor' with AQI standing at 324. 

 As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI when marked under the 'Poor' category can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, whereas, when under the 'Very poor' category can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. PWD vehicles sprinkled water in the parts of the national capital to reduce dust pollution in compliance with GRAP-1.
1st Test Updates: Jadeja picks 3rd wkt as NZ collapse
LIVE! Pannun: FBI outs 'Wanted' poster for ex-RAW man
Ex-RAW official charged in US in plot to kill Pannun
Vikas Yadav, 39, was employed by the Cabinet Secretariat, which houses India's foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the federal prosecutors claimed on Thursday in an indictment filed in a US court in New York.

India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner
India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner

'Are we to believe that coordinated moves by the Canadian and US authorities are no longer taking place?', asks Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

Gap between...: MEA on Trudeau's 'One India' remarks
Gap between...: MEA on Trudeau's 'One India' remarks

"What we have heard today only confirms what we have been saying consistently all along -- Canada has presented us no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations that it has chosen to level against India and Indian...

