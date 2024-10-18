See: Footage of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's last moments

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released drone footage of what it said were the "last moments" of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar. The video showed Sinwar crouching behind a sofa, surrounded by rubble, inside a damaged and dilapidated house. In his final moments, he is seen throwing an object at the drone.













After the Israel Defence Forces confirmed on Thursday that they eliminated Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, Herzog shared a post on X, and wrote, I commend the Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet, and the security services for eliminating the arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar."





"Sinwar, the mastermind behind the deadly October 7th attack, has for years been responsible for heinous acts of terrorism against Israeli civilians, and citizens of other countries, and the murder of thousands of innocent people. His evil endeavours were dedicated to terror, bloodshed, and destabilizing the Middle East," he added.









Watch the drone footage here

