RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

See: Footage of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's last moments

October 18, 2024  11:32
Video grab @LTC_Shoshani.
Video grab @LTC_Shoshani.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released drone footage of what it said were the "last moments" of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar. The video showed Sinwar crouching behind a sofa, surrounded by rubble, inside a damaged and dilapidated house. In his final moments, he is seen throwing an object at the drone.


Israel President Isaac Herzog has praised the Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet, and security services for taking down Yahya Sinwar, one of the masterminds behind the deadly October 7 attack last year. 

After the Israel Defence Forces confirmed on Thursday that they eliminated Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, Herzog shared a post on X, and wrote, I commend the Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet, and the security services for eliminating the arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar." 

 "Sinwar, the mastermind behind the deadly October 7th attack, has for years been responsible for heinous acts of terrorism against Israeli civilians, and citizens of other countries, and the murder of thousands of innocent people. His evil endeavours were dedicated to terror, bloodshed, and destabilizing the Middle East," he added.


Watch the drone footage here 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! See: Footage of Hamas chief's last moments
LIVE! See: Footage of Hamas chief's last moments

1st Test Updates: Ravindra hits ton; NZ 354/7 at lunch
1st Test Updates: Ravindra hits ton; NZ 354/7 at lunch

'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat
'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat

The fresh threat comes in the wake of the recent murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique.

'Grubby, Murky Deal Is Already Underway'
'Grubby, Murky Deal Is Already Underway'

'In the end, officials in India will be thrown to the wolves, quietly released a couple of years down the road and we'll never hear about them again.'

Fabricator of collapsed Shivaji statue arrested in UP
Fabricator of collapsed Shivaji statue arrested in UP

Police said the fabricator used inferior material to form the structure and did not join the parts properly through welding.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances