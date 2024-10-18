RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC upholds anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna

October 18, 2024  11:21
Bhavani Revanna (extreme right). File pic
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to set aside the anticipatory bail given to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of suspended JD(S) leader and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case. 

 A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order and junked the plea filed by the state government. Bhavani Revanna is accused of trying to prevent a woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by her son, from filing a complaint. PTI
