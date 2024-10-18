RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC forced to waste its time: Jaggi on court relief

October 18, 2024  22:57
Spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev/File image
After the Supreme Court disposed of the plea against Isha Yoga Centre, Spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru on Friday welcomed the court decision and said that it is time to learn to use the privileges of Democracy more responsibly. 

"We welcome the verdict of the Highest Court of the Land. It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court is forced to waste its valuable time hearing frivolous petitions filed with malafide intent when there are innumerable genuine cases that need the Court's attention. Time we learn to use the privileges of Democracy more responsibly," Sadhguru posted on X. 

Welcoming the verdict, Maa Mayu and Maa Mathi expressed their happiness with the Supreme Court verdict. 

"We are extremely happy with the Supreme Court verdict for standing up for our choice to live a monastic life. This trial by our birth family has caused us immense pain, but we are grateful to Isha volunteers and Sadhguru and well-wishers for standing with us," it stated. 

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the case against Isha Foundation, while strongly stating that petitions cannot be used to malign an organisation. 

The Court was responding to a petition that 2 women monks are being held against their will at Isha Foundation. -- ANI
