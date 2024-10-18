RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Pay Rs 5 cr or...: Salman Khan gets fresh threat

October 18, 2024  09:35
image
The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore extortion money from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, claiming to resolve his conflict with imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The person who sent the message claimed to be close to Lawrence Bishnoi gang and claimed to put the actor's life in danger if not provided with the extortion money.

According to Mumbai police, "A threatening message has been received on the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan to end his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi."

"Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique," the message reads.

The Mumbai Police has taken the matter very seriously and has started investigating the case.

The fresh threat  comes in the wake of the recent murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pay Rs 5 cr or...: Salman Khan gets fresh threat
LIVE! Pay Rs 5 cr or...: Salman Khan gets fresh threat

1st Test Updates: Siraj strikes; Mitchell out for 18
1st Test Updates: Siraj strikes; Mitchell out for 18

Ex-RAW official charged in US in plot to kill Pannun
Ex-RAW official charged in US in plot to kill Pannun

Vikas Yadav, 39, was employed by the Cabinet Secretariat, which houses India's foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the federal prosecutors claimed on Thursday in an indictment filed in a US court in New York.

India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner
India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner

'Are we to believe that coordinated moves by the Canadian and US authorities are no longer taking place?', asks Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

India, Pak should bury past: Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif
India, Pak should bury past: Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif

In an interaction with a group of Indian journalists, the three-time prime minister and president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N described Jaishankar's visit as a "good opening" and said both sides should now engage and move...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances