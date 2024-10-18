Pay Rs 5 cr or...: Salman Khan gets fresh threat

The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore extortion money from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, claiming to resolve his conflict with imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.





The person who sent the message claimed to be close to Lawrence Bishnoi gang and claimed to put the actor's life in danger if not provided with the extortion money.





According to Mumbai police, "A threatening message has been received on the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan to end his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi."





"Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique," the message reads.





The Mumbai Police has taken the matter very seriously and has started investigating the case.





The fresh threat comes in the wake of the recent murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique.