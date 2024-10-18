RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Pannun plot: US files charges against ex-RAW man

October 18, 2024  10:19
Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
The US Justice Department on Thursday (local time) announced the filing of murder-for-hire and money laundering charges against a former Indian government employee, Vikash Yadav, in connection with his alleged role in directing a foiled plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is a US citizen.

In a statement, the US Justice Department said, "Yadav is charged in a second superseding indictment unsealed today in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. Yadav's alleged co-conspirator, Nikhil Gupta, 53, was previously charged and extradited to the United States on the charges contained in the first superseding indictment. Yadav remains at large."

Attorney General Merrick B Garland has expressed the US Justice Department's commitment to hold accountable any person who seeks to harm American citizens.

"The Justice Department will be relentless in holding accountable any person -- regardless of their position or proximity to power -- who seeks to harm and silence American citizens," Merrick B Garland said.

Garland further said that the US has foiled an attempt by Vikash Yadav and his co-conspirator Nikhil Gupta to assassinate an American citizen on US soil.

"As alleged, last year, we foiled an attempt by Vikash Yadav, an Indian government employee, and his co-conspirator, Nikhil Gupta, to assassinate an American citizen on US soil. Today's charges demonstrate that the Justice Department will not tolerate attempts to target and endanger Americans and to undermine the rights to which every US citizen is entitled," Garland said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Jadeja picks 3rd wkt as NZ collapse
1st Test Updates: Jadeja picks 3rd wkt as NZ collapse

LIVE! Pannun: FBI outs 'Wanted' poster for ex-RAW man
LIVE! Pannun: FBI outs 'Wanted' poster for ex-RAW man

Ex-RAW official charged in US in plot to kill Pannun
Ex-RAW official charged in US in plot to kill Pannun

Vikas Yadav, 39, was employed by the Cabinet Secretariat, which houses India's foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the federal prosecutors claimed on Thursday in an indictment filed in a US court in New York.

India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner
India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner

'Are we to believe that coordinated moves by the Canadian and US authorities are no longer taking place?', asks Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

Gap between...: MEA on Trudeau's 'One India' remarks
Gap between...: MEA on Trudeau's 'One India' remarks

"What we have heard today only confirms what we have been saying consistently all along -- Canada has presented us no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations that it has chosen to level against India and Indian...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances