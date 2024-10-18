RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pannun: FBI outs 'Wanted' poster for ex-RAW man

October 18, 2024  10:30
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released a wanted poster for former Indian government employee, Vikash Yadav, in connection with his alleged role in directing a foiled plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is a US citizen.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday confirmed that the individual named in the US Justice Department's indictment case in a foiled assassination plot against Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, was no longer an employee of the government of India.

"The US State Department informed us that the individual in the Justice Department indictment is no longer employed by India. I confirm that he is no longer an employee of the Government of India," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press conference.

Born in 1984 in Haryana, Yadav is an Indian national based in India and used "Amanat" as an alias when communicating with his co-conspirator, another Indian national, to facilitate the murder plot, according to the information mentioned on the wanted poster released by FBI.
